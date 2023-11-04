First holiday shopping period since new law passed aims to crack down on shoplifting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and with that comes the increased risk of shoplifters. But this year, a new law is in place aimed at helping protect stores and crack down theft. Now shoplifters will face harsher penalties for stealing and it will be easier to prosecute repeat offenders.

Retailers and police are hoping the Retail Crime Prevention Act will make a difference with deterring shoplifters. According to the law signed by Governor Kay Ivey earlier this year, shoplifters face stiffer penalties if they steal over a certain amount, and it doesn’t have to be all at once.

“We’re just so glad that they enacted this act so regardless of the amount of merchandise stolen they can be prosecuted,” said Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin. “The thing that’s going to happen now is these individuals that are going around and taking advantage of these retailers by stealing low amounts of items or something under $500 then now they’re going to be prosecuted and if they’re prosecuted over three times then they’re going to serve some jail time.”

For example, the law says if you steal more than $2,500 in a 180-day period you could get a Class B felony. That comes with up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“The penalties changed for what we refer to organized retail theft where you’re acting in juncture with another person or you’re trying to scam the system where you’re changing prices or you’re trying to get items out in self check out that you didn’t pay for and all those kinds of things,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association. “What they do is created a separate crime of retail theft and there’s separate crime of organized retail theft.”

For Chief Irwin, the law is right on time. He says the hope is with the new law on top of what they’re already doing with other agencies at the shops on Grand River, shoplifting should cut down a lot.

“Some days, like let’s say the day after Thanksgiving, they may have 20 officers here at one time, so that really cuts down on the theft and also keeps the individuals safe,” said Irwin.

