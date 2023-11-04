Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Festivities are gearing up for this year’s Flags of Glory Veterans Day tribute.

Already, 250 American flags are set up at the Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery to prepare for the opening ceremony.

Flags of Glory is a week-long tribute to America’s military. It starts Sunday and takes a lot of work to prepare for it.

The electronic systems division of the Coast Guard has volunteered to help every year.

“Today, because of the dry weather we’ve had, it’s like driving it in pavement, so these guys are really doing an incredible job,” said Julius Powell, general manager of the Mobile Memorial Gardens.

For each flag stamped into the ground, people can also sponsor one for a veteran or a service member. Sponsored flags will have a keepsake ID with the honoree’s name attached to the pole. All proceeds are donated to local veteran causes.

In the near 15 years of the event, nearly $40,000 has been raised.

The tribute kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mobile Memorial Gardens and will end at sundown on Sunday, November 12.

The South Alabama Veterans Council encourages everyone to come, and admission is free.

