Mobile Heart Walk 2023 gets crowd moving on USA Campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The American Heart Association had us up early Saturday morning for the 2023 Mobile Heart Walk. FOX 10 News is a proud media sponsor and our very own Lenise Ligon once again serving as emcee! FOX 10′s Lee Peck was also out there with some other familiar faces for the walk that had us moving at the University of South Alabama.

“Each and every day this is a fight that we as a community have to fight for a bigger and better purpose for health,” said Abe Harper, 2023 Mobile Heart Walk Chairman.

“Abe you get all of the credit for a beautiful day! And next year -- come on out -- and let’s do it again! Go Jags and go Heart Walk,” said Jo Bonner, University of South Alabama President.

“It’s for a good cause -- it’s supporting something really positive in the community and we just wanted to be a part of it,” said FOX 10′s Ariel Mallory.

“Yes, and for me personally -- my dad has a lot of cardiovascular issues throughout the years. So Heart Walk for me kind of rings home for me to walk for my dad and all of the heart problems he has had... So it’s for a great cause -- so that’s why we come out,” said FOX 10′s Lacey Beasley.

“For me it’s personal. It’s all about making sure -- that no other family has to lose someone to heart disease. There are lifestyle changes we can make and walking is one of them -- so let’s do it,” said FOX 10′s Lenise Ligon.

“My mom -- back in 2005 she had a stomach bug and she got so sick they admitted her into the hospital overnight just to observe her. And the next day they found out one of her main arteries was 95% blocked -- they called it the ‘Widow Maker.’ She ended up having quadruple bypass surgery. But she’s here now and stronger than ever,” said Tiffany Fuller. -- “Lee: She’s out here supporting you -- how does that make you feel? -- Awesome, awesome -- makes my heart feel good,” said Pat Barragan, Heart Disease Survivor.

“And all of us at FOX 10 really enjoy this because it’s something you can see - it’s something you can participate in and it’s something you can meet people just like today. People that have had heart disease, people that have had heart attacks, people that have survived because of the money that we raised it goes into research and helps so many people,” said FOX 10′s Byron Day.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better -- we’re just enthused to have so much community support for everyone that came out and enjoyed the weather. Thankful the lord blessed us with this day like it is -- to raise awareness around heart disease, strokes, and enriching our community and giving longer life,” said Harper.

University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner will serve as next year’s American Heart Association Mobile Heart Walk Chair.

