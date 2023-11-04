Advertise With Us
Hire One

Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival mixing the past and present of Shoals music history

WAFF 48 Reporting
WAFF 48 Reporting(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Muscle Shoals Songwriter Festival is back for its third year.

A nonprofit organization called the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Foundation puts on the festival to celebrate songwriters and the history of the Shoals area. The money from the festival goes back into the community. There are several places to catch a show such as the lava room, lost pizza and the Fame Recording studios. The festival’s headliners will take the stage at the Marriott Conference Center.

“We deserve to not only bring back the history but show what’s here now,” songwriter and local Taylor Grace said. “Show what we’re doing now and prove that we’re not a has been town. We are a past, current and future town of hit makers and story tellers.”

The festival will last all weekend from Friday night into Sunday evening.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms

Latest News

Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Alabama Pecan Festival shows us pecan possibilities are endless
Alabama Pecan Festival shows us pecan possibilities are endless
Source: WBRC video
Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes