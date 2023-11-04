Sunny skies this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are anticipating a calm and pleasant weather weekend along the Gulf Coast. The conditions will be ideal for outdoor events, with mild to warm temperatures in the afternoon and clear skies. In the evenings, temperatures will be cooler but still enjoyable, and the skies will remain mostly clear. Looking ahead, this dry weather pattern is expected to continue throughout the upcoming week. However, we are closely monitoring the long-range models for the possibility of some much-needed rain.

WEEKEND:

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. Each day will start off cool but warm up to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. These warmer temperatures in the afternoon are a departure from what we have seen in the past few days, and it appears that they will persist in the near future.

At the beaches, temperatures will reach the upper 70s in the afternoon. The rip current risk will be moderate on Saturday and low on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

The forecast indicates a continued absence of rain until at least midweek. The current weather pattern is not conducive to rainfall, even though humidity levels will rise in the area next week. Towards the end of the week, a system approaching from the west may finally bring some rain showers to the area. However, this is still uncertain according to the models. We will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates throughout the weekend and next week.

