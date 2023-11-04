Advertise With Us
Hire One

Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes

By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says about 50,000 people have lost Medicaid this year.

Continuous Enrollment and Temporary Federal Medical Assistance Programs were a part of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, which expanded Medicaid to more people, but that ended in April.

But Dr. Williamson says you should reapply if you can.

“When it’s your turn to have your eligibility re-determined, complete the paperwork and resubmit it because some of the people that have been disenrolled will be disenrolled because they never replied to the verification notification,” says Dr. Williamson.

Groups like Alabama Arise have resources for those who need help finding the best option for insurance or who’re in a coverage gap - that’s where someone still does not have enough income to pay for private insurance.

“Some of those individuals may have other coverage options. For those unaware of their options, maybe they should contact Enroll Alabama or dial 211 to speak to a healthcare navigator,” says Jennifer Harris with Alabama Arise.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms

Latest News

Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Flags of Glory setting up for Veterans Day
Alabama Pecan Festival shows us pecan possibilities are endless
Alabama Pecan Festival shows us pecan possibilities are endless
WAFF 48 Reporting
Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival mixing the past and present of Shoals music history