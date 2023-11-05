The Blue Angels take flight in annual homecoming air show at Pensacola NAS

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - The magnificent Blue Angels are back in Pensacola for their homecoming airshow.

After traveling the country for the past year, the military aviation team is wrapping up their season with a grand finale.

“When the jets come out, it’s extremely amazing. You can feel the raw power of it, you can feel it in your ears as they’re flying by, it’s really awesome,” said one spectator.

Over 200 thousand spectators will gather at the NAS Pensacola base for the demonstrations this weekend.

“I just like to see the acrobatics of the Blue Angels and just the community...look at all the people who are here supporting them,” said one local. “If you don’t do anything else in your life, you need to come here at least once.”

The elite aircrew works together in perfect synchronization. All agree, the show is something that takes your breath away...no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

“It’s so crazy, it’s awesome,” said one kid.

“It’s really loud. I’ve never experienced it before, but it’s a good experience,” added someone else.

“It’s really cool that you just see the jets break the sound barrier as they’re passing by,” one onlooker noticed.

This year’s show theme is ‘Celebrating Women in Aviation’, honoring the contributions women make to the naval industry.

This year, Lt. Amanda Lee is the first woman to pilot the jet during their show season.

For Steven Chalfin, it’s a homecoming of his own.

“I spent a lot of time here when I was on active duty in the Navy. We actually have a home here that we come to periodically,” he said. “I like seeing the aircraft that I flew when I was in the Navy and also to see the flight demonstrations that are incredible, obviously.”

It’s more than entertainment. It’s a reminder of the men and women who devote their lives to serving our country every day.

“The Blue Angels are the top of the pyramid- they do stuff no one else does. They are a great recruiting tool for the Navy but they also demonstrate just how good our military is,” added Chalfin.

Click here to view a full schedule of the Blue Angels homecoming celebration.

General admission is free to the public. The gate will open again on Saturday at 8 a.m. with the air show beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Blue Angels will fly again at 2 p.m.

