Cool and crisp morning, then warming up

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The dry pattern continues with another warm and dry day ahead. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon with a Mostly Sunny sky and light North winds. We’ll bottom out at 50 degrees by daybreak tomorrow, but the nights are about to turn more mild and humid with lows getting into the low 60s by the end of the week. As for rain chances, we might actually get a little rain before the week is over! Hopefully. For now, chances are in the 20-40% range Thursday through Saturday with the best chance coming on Friday. Highs will generally remain in the low 80s this week, but cooler temps ease back in by next weekend.

