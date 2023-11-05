Advertise With Us
Hire One

Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive behavior,” an official told FOX10 News.

Mobile City Councilman Josh Woods, who is executive director of the fair, acknowledged the “disruptive behavior” but would not address reports of shots having been fired. The fair was shut down approximately two hours early.

Woods said that beginning Sunday, after 6 p.m. no one under 18 will be admitted to the fair without a guardian.

FOX10 News has reached out to the Mobile Police Department and other officials for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Teens take a stand against youth violence in Rock the Runway Teen Model Showcase
Teens take a stand against youth violence in Rock the Runway Teen Model Showcase
Walkers were up early Saturday raising awareness and funding for heart disease at the USA's...
Mobile Heart Walk 2023 gets crowd moving on USA Campus
Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Ride4Kindness Mobile to New Orleans
Ride4Kindness Mobile to New Orleans