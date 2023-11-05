Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive behavior,” an official told FOX10 News.

Mobile City Councilman Josh Woods, who is executive director of the fair, acknowledged the “disruptive behavior” but would not address reports of shots having been fired. The fair was shut down approximately two hours early.

Woods said that beginning Sunday, after 6 p.m. no one under 18 will be admitted to the fair without a guardian.

FOX10 News has reached out to the Mobile Police Department and other officials for additional information.

