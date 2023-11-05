Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People gathered Saturday to honor the legacy of Africatown with the second annual Africatown Lantern Walk.

The Lantern Walk is something that was a tradition at the Mobile Training School in the early 1900s. It was a way of showing enlightenment of the students from first to 12th grades.

It ended in the 1950s, but then was resurrected last year.

Anderson Flen said, “We’re trying to recreate this ... both to recognize what has happened in the past, but also to bring it back so that our young people understand the value of education.”

Madison Ryan, a student at the University of South Alabama, said, “Normally when we learned about especially African American history, there’s always negative like connotations on what we’re learning in class. Right now we have these lanterns (that) light up the area, so like enlightenment and like connection and spirituality, and that’s beautiful.”

The walk started at the Mobile County Training School and ended at the Africatown cemetery.

