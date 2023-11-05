Advertise With Us
Hire One

Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown

Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People gathered Saturday to honor the legacy of Africatown with the second annual Africatown Lantern Walk.

The Lantern Walk is something that was a tradition at the Mobile Training School in the early 1900s. It was a way of showing enlightenment of the students from first to 12th grades.

It ended in the 1950s, but then was resurrected last year.

Anderson Flen said, “We’re trying to recreate this ... both to recognize what has happened in the past, but also to bring it back so that our young people understand the value of education.”

Madison Ryan, a student at the University of South Alabama, said, “Normally when we learned about especially African American history, there’s always negative like connotations on what we’re learning in class. Right now we have these lanterns (that) light up the area, so like enlightenment and like connection and spirituality, and that’s beautiful.”

The walk started at the Mobile County Training School and ended at the Africatown cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave

Latest News

Teens take a stand against youth violence in Rock the Runway Teen Model Showcase
Teens take a stand against youth violence in Rock the Runway Teen Model Showcase
Walkers were up early Saturday raising awareness and funding for heart disease at the USA's...
Mobile Heart Walk 2023 gets crowd moving on USA Campus
Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Lantern Walk honors legacy of Africatown
Ride4Kindness Mobile to New Orleans
Ride4Kindness Mobile to New Orleans