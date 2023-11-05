Pensacola police investigating Sunday morning shooting that left 1 wounded

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Two people were detained after an argument led to an early morning shooting Sunday in downtown Pensacola, according to authorities.

The Pensacola Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:23 a.m. near the intersection of Palafox and Romana streets, leaving one person shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police said all subjects involved have been detained.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.