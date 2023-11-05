Advertise With Us
Teen injured, suspect loose following shooting in St. Andrews Park

Officials are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the scene following a shooting in Jackson County.

The shooting took place at St. Andrews Park on Elm Street around 4 p.m. Officials confirm that a 15-year-old is in the hospital as a result.

Officials are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who they suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a black or dark gray Chevy SUV driven by a 16-year-old.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Jackson County Sherriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

