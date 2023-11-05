Teens take a stand against youth violence in Rock the Runway Teen Model Showcase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The red carpet was rolled out for local teen girls who are taking a stand against youth violence.

Twenty young women from the Mobile area were selected to model Dillard’s fashion pieces at the Rock the Runway Teen Model Showcase.

“Most teens out here are so insecure and I feel like a lot of teens should do this,” said one of the models.

The City of Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Program-- heading this effort.

“It’s just an opportunity for these young ladies to express themselves in a way that shows their outer beauty that’s coupled with their inner beauty. We’re going to hear some statements, we’re going to see some fashion, it’s just going to be a good time today,” said Joshua Jones, YVP Coordinator.

The fashion show is a part of YVP’s continued mission in the Port City.

“When we come to the youth, we want to have them involved in pro-social activities- activities that promote the good that we want them to be a part of, but also that gives them the opportunity to express themselves,” added Jones.

Over 40 girls applied to walk the runway. 20 were chosen in the competitive process.

“They had to provide personal statements and come up with a vision for their future. Based off those answers and their community involvement, these ladies were selected,” said Jones.

Dillard’s outfitted each model in a look of their choice. The girls also got their makeup done for free.

“They picked out their favorite outfits...whatever they needed. We picked out accessories and everything to go with it. They were just so much fun. We had so much fun,” said Wendy Twine, Area Sales Manager at Dillard’s.

“Just to be able to go through the store and pick clothes out that fits my personality and I can show my personality to everybody else has been a blessing because I’ve learned stuff about myself and I’ve learned stuff about other people and you can see that through our styles,” said AnnaMarie Malone, a senior at Citronelle High School.

Behind the glitz and glamour is a powerful movement.

“This is important because 1- it brings awareness to the community and 2- since I’ve gotten here, I’ve felt this sense of empowerment and I’ve felt my confidence go up,” said Erika Bouie, a freshman at Citronelle High School.

Dejave Chambers, a senior at MGM High School, agreed. “It really gives people more confidence. Like you don’t have to be afraid- you can do anything, just be you.”

Each young lady created and shared their own statement on preventing violence in the community.

“Talk it out, don’t fight it out. Most of the time, when arguments happen or whatever, instead of just sitting down and having a conversation and talking about problems, they fight it out and that’s what creates most violence,” said Kailee Rivers, a sophomore at Citronelle High School.

Paityn Hood, a sophomore at Citronelle High School, shared her statement.

“Peace and love are the only victories you need. The world needs more peace and everybody needs a victory every once in awhile,” said Hood.

Many girls say they’ve developed confidence and vulnerability in this process and they’ve discovered a new sisterhood.

“It’s important to show that you’re not okay sometimes because not being okay is okay and with that being said, sometimes you’re gonna go through things and you need to let people know you’re not alone in situations and you need to share what’s going on with other people. Today is a celebration of all of our differences and I’m so happy I get to be here to celebrate with everybody.” added Malone.

The event also addressed suicide among teen girls and a moment of silence was held for people who’ve lost loved ones to suicide.

