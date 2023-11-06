Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders' Summit at the White House, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. Biden — perhaps the nation's biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily-trafficked Northeast Corridor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By The Associated Press and SEUNG MIN KIM
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden — perhaps the nation’s biggest Amtrak fan — is set to promote new federal investments for trains on the heavily trafficked Northeast Corridor.

The Democratic president is headed to Bear, Delaware, on Monday to announce more than $16 billion in new funding that will go toward 25 passenger rail projects between Boston and Washington, the White House says. Bear is located about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Biden’s home of Wilmington.

His remarks will be held at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Shops, where trains are maintained and repaired. The investments, the White House says, will help trains run faster, cut delays and create union jobs.

The money comes from the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed nearly two years ago, one of several legislative achievements that the president is touting as he gears up for his reelection bid. From the law, Amtrak will get about $66 billion in new investments, according to the White House.

During his 36 years as a U.S. senator, Biden traveled back and forth from Wilmington to Washington daily. The president has said that he has logged more than 1 million miles on Amtrak during his public service career.

“Amtrak wasn’t just a way to get home to family,” Biden said at an infrastructure event in Baltimore earlier this year. “The conductors, the engineers — they literally became my family.”

There are about 800,000 trips daily on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, the White House says, which makes it the busiest rail corridor in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
Trump’s business and political ambitions poised to converge as he testifies in New York civil case
FILE - People sign "I love you," while gathered at a vigil for the victims of mass shootings...
US senators seek answers from Army after reservist killed 18 in Maine