Archdiocese of Mobile releases statement about reported return to Mobile area of former priest and teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Archdiocese of Mobile this morning released a statement regarding reports of former priest Alex Crow’s return to the Mobile Area.

Crow has been under scrutiny for months after officials said he left for Italy with an 18-year-old female McGill-Toolen graduate.

This is the statement:

“The Archdiocese of Mobile is relieved to learn that Alex Crow and the young woman with whom he left the country after abandoning his parish may have returned home to the Mobile area. While Crow has not contacted the Archdiocese, numerous individuals and media reports have indicated their return. The Archdiocese would like to remind everyone that Alex Crow has been removed from ministry and his priestly faculties are suspended. Therefore, Crow is not to exercise any ministry as a priest, or present himself as a priest. He is not allowed to celebrate Mass, visit school grounds, or lead any church ministries. If anyone is aware of Crow doing so, they are encouraged to contact the Archdiocese immediately at 251-434-1587.

“While Crow’s behavior has been scandalous, the Archdiocese does not have any information to indicate that Crow has committed any crime. To the extent law enforcement is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Crow’s behavior, the Archdiocese will continue to cooperate fully. If law enforcement has closed their investigation of Crow, the Archdiocese thanks them for their thorough and thoughtful attention to this matter. Crow’s sudden departure created scandal, hurt, and confusion within the Archdiocese. We continue to pray for God’s grace to bring healing to this situation for everyone.”

The Archdiocese of Mobile released this statement about the reported return to the Mobile area of a former priest and teen. (Facebook)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.