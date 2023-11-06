Bank blasts Prichard water board, accuses its lawyers of wanting to ‘relitigate’ judge’s order

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synovus Bank has fired at the Prichard Waters Works & Sewer Board, blasting its objection to the appointment of a receiver to take control of the utility.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the water board separately asked Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter to schedule in-person arguments on the issue.

The cross-filings are the latest salvos in a bitter legal dispute over the utility’s obligations to pay back $55.78 million that it borrowed in 2019 and the remedies available to Synovus, the bank that manages the bonds sold to investors.

Attorneys for the bank noted that Youngpeter sided with the bank after a hearing last month. The judge indicated that he would appoint a receiver and asked both sides to work together on a proposed order.

“PWWSB did not engage with the Trustee and at the eleventh hour sought more time to make its own separate submission,” the bank’s lawyers wrote in a response to the utility’s filing objecting to the appointment of the receiver. “Now, instead of submitting an alternative proposed order, PWWSB essentially seeks to relitigate the findings and decisions the Court announced at the conclusion of the Hearing. PWWSB had its day in court on the appointment of a receiver, and there has been enough litigation regarding that issue.”

The bank’s lawyers argued that the utility’s proposals are “not supported by either the facts or the law” and that the water board “both mischaracterizes the record and misrepresents the law.”

The bank argues that the powers it proposes for the receiver are “consistent with powers granted” to a receiver who took control of the bankrupt sewer system in Jefferson County, Alabama, in 2010.

The bank pointed to testimony by Mac Underwood, a consultant that the water board brought in to stabilize the utility, who indicated that the system is operating at a deficit.

“There is ample evidentiary support that PWWSB is suffering irreparable harm by the loss of revenues that could be generated by the System, and the dissipation and wasting of PWWSB’s assets by ongoing extreme mismanagement, fiscal irresponsibility, fraud, and abuse,” the filing states.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.