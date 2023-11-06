Advertise With Us
Career and job fair set Tuesday in Baldwin County

The event will take place Tuesday at the Daphne Civic Center.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christina Hellmich, workforce director for the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the upcoming Baldwin County Career and Job Fair.

The event, sponsored by Riviera Utilities, iHeartradio, Austal USA, and AltaPointe Health, will feature employers representing industries including banking, engineering, utilities, hospitality, health care, law enforcement, sales, manufacturing and more.

The Alabama Career Center and Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council will both be on hand to assist job seekers.

Who: Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce

What: Baldwin County Career & Job Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

Where: Daphne Civic Center, 2603 Highway 98, Daphne

Career and job fair set Tuesday in Baldwin County
