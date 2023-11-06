Criminal investigation is closed, but lawyer says Mobile priest-teenager issue isn’t over

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The criminal investigation into a disgraced priest now is over, but that does not mean the issue is dead.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said Monday that although Alex Crow and the 18-year-old woman he went to Italy with have returned to Mobile, there is no evidence of a crime and that the case is closed. But Christine Hernandez, an attorney representing the young woman’s family told FOX10 News that Blackwood’s decision will not affect her civil investigation.

“My case and my clients – because I have multiple clients – does not revolve around whether or not the DA’s office brought a criminal charge,” she said.

Hernandez said she has not filed a lawsuit bud added: “I don’t typically file quickly. … My next move is not dependent on anything that occurred today with regard to the DA’s office, or anything else.”

Crow was a priest at Corpus Christi Catholic Church and worked frequently with some students and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, where the woman was a student. Crow and the woman, now 18, abruptly left for Italy, raising alarm among her family and others.

Hernandez said she believes Crow began a relationship with the young woman when she was entering her sophomore year. She said Crow had “significantly inappropriate behaviors that he participated in or were initiated at Corpus Christi.”

The Archdiocese of Mobile stripped Crow of his priestly duty and has banned him from celebrating Mass, leading church ministries or presenting himself as a priest.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation and released a letter purportedly written by Crow when the woman was in high school in which he called himself her husband.

Hernandez said here understanding is that Crow and the woman now are living in Mobile with his father. Blackwood said the woman came in for an interview accompanied by a lawyer. He said in a statement that the woman appeared to be in good health but that she declined to answer questions.

“Without being able to speak with the young lady about these events, we do not have sufficient admissible evidence to charge a crime at this time,” he said in the statement. “Therefore, this investigation is currently closed. As there are no criminal charges at this time, I will not answer any questions about a private relationship between two now-adults.”

For its part, the Archdiocese of Mobile maintained in a statement Monday that it has fully cooperated with authorities.

“While Crow’s behavior has been scandalous, the Archdiocese does not have any information to indicate that Crow has committed any crime,” the statement reads. “To the extent law enforcement is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Crow’s behavior, the Archdiocese will continue to cooperate fully.”

Hernandez said she will continue her own investigation.

“And just because the DA’s office closes it now doesn’t necessarily mean that if they receive any new information, at some point that they can’t look into it again,” she said.

