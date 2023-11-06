Filming to shut down part of Dauphin Street, some side streets in downtown Mobile on Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heads up for drivers in downtown Mobile on Tuesday, Nov. 7: The Mobile Police Department says Dauphin Street and all side streets between Conti and St. Francis streets will be temporarily closed for an external filming production.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

During the closure, police say eastbound traffic on Dauphin Street and affected side streets will be restricted between North. Franklin and South Jefferson streets. Eastbound traffic can still use Washington Avenue without interruption, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.