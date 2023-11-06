Advertise With Us
Funeral procession will honor Pensacola K9 officer

Funeral procession route for K9 Cino
Funeral procession route for K9 Cino(Pensacola Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The public is invited to line the route as the funeral procession for K9 Cino begins at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. It will start at Veterinary Emergency Center 4800 N Davis Highway and take K9 Cino to Navy Animal Hospital located at 3835 Navy Blvd.

K9 Cino passed away on Nov. 4 from an unforeseen medical emergency while on duty.

Please find attached a map graphic for the Procession of PPD K9 Cino.

The procession route is as follows:

Begin 1:30 pm

Veterinary Emergency Referral Center

4800 N Davis HighwayPensacola, Fla.

Route:

Davis Hwy south to Fairfield Dr

Fairfield Dr west to Palafox St

Palafox St south to Garden St

Garden St west to Navy Blvd

End

Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital

3835 W Navy Blvd.

Pensacola, Fla.

