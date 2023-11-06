Funeral procession will honor Pensacola K9 officer
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The public is invited to line the route as the funeral procession for K9 Cino begins at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. It will start at Veterinary Emergency Center 4800 N Davis Highway and take K9 Cino to Navy Animal Hospital located at 3835 Navy Blvd.
K9 Cino passed away on Nov. 4 from an unforeseen medical emergency while on duty.
Please find attached a map graphic for the Procession of PPD K9 Cino.
The procession route is as follows:
Begin 1:30 pm
Veterinary Emergency Referral Center
4800 N Davis HighwayPensacola, Fla.
Route:
Davis Hwy south to Fairfield Dr
Fairfield Dr west to Palafox St
Palafox St south to Garden St
Garden St west to Navy Blvd
End
Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital
3835 W Navy Blvd.
Pensacola, Fla.
