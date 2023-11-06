Hottest and coolest toys for the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are approaching, and your viewers are likely planning, preparing, and shopping! The toy industry’s premier player, Elizabeth Werner, joined us to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!

The countdown has begun - here is what we are “playing with”…

•For the Imaginative Inventors – From imagination to creation, Elizabeth will demo the must have toys of the season

•For the Tiny Techies – Elizabeth will demo high tech fun (and educational!) toys of the season

•Art & Activities – From creating to collecting, Elizabeth will demo the most fun picks in the category

•… and so much more!

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

