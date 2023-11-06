Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hottest and coolest toys for the holiday season

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are approaching, and your viewers are likely planning, preparing, and shopping! The toy industry’s premier player, Elizabeth Werner, joined us to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!

The countdown has begun - here is what we are “playing with”…

•For the Imaginative Inventors – From imagination to creation, Elizabeth will demo the must have toys of the season

•For the Tiny Techies – Elizabeth will demo high tech fun (and educational!) toys of the season

•Art & Activities – From creating to collecting, Elizabeth will demo the most fun picks in the category

•… and so much more!

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Power Swabs for a whiter smile
Power Swabs for a whiter smile
Mobile County Commission urges residents to participate in Operation Green Light
Mobile County Commission urges residents to participate in Operation Green Light
Classes with Coastal Makers
Classes with Coastal Makers
Budgeting for the holidays
Budgeting for the holidays