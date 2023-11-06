Advertise With Us
Meggie B’s Annual Christmas Open House & Tent Sale

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meggie B’s Annual Christmas Open House & Tent Sale is Nov. 9th-11th.

They will have a discounted (cash only) tent sale outside daily with 50% & 75% off items along with store wide sales each day instore & on meggiebsgifts.com. There will be no code needed to access sales on their website. Doorbusters & giveaways will be available to the first customers along with local vendors on Friday & Saturday.

Free Santa pictures & face painting will be from 10-1 on Saturday.

Nov 9th & 10th 10-6pm, Nov 11th 10-3pm.

