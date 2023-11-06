Mobile County Commission urges residents to participate in Operation Green Light

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The week of the Veterans Day holiday, Mobile County Commission joins local governments across the nation participating in Operation Green Light to shine a light of appreciation, hope, and support for our nation’s veterans.

Mobile County will light the atrium of Mobile Government Plaza green at the stroke of 5 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 6. The atrium will be lit green through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Some downtown businesses and other downtown Mobile locations – the Mobile Convention Center and GulfQuest – will be lit green for the week as well. The Mobile RSA buildings will be lit green for a portion of the week.

The Mobile County Commission approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light on October 24, 2022 (see below) and Commissioners urge residents in all portions of Mobile County to participate.

