Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News is hearing a different story on the chaos that unfolded Saturday night at the Greater Gulf State Fair.

The fair shut down nearly two hours early due to disruptive behavior officials say.

According to Mobile Police, there was no shooting or shots fired at the grounds.

FOX 10 News spoke with some people who attended and claim to have a different account of what happened.

“Yes there were three gunshots. There was one single gunshot fired and then nobody thought nothing of it because it was from a distance,” one witness said. “It sounded like it was from the back of the fair and then there was two more back to back. And that’s when the stampede of people just came out of nowhere.”

The fair wrapped up Sunday night.

Changes were implemented to not allow anyone under the age of 18 in without a parent/guardian after 6 p.m.

Christy Mullenax was one of thousands who attended the fair Saturday night.

“It’s sad that we can’t do anything as a family and go somewhere. Now you can’t even do that and feel protected without watching over your shoulder,” Mullenax said.

Mullenax says a frantic scene broke out shortly after 10:00. People were screaming and running over each other to get out.

“We were at the fair last night and out of nowhere we heard three gunshots going off,” Mullenax said. “And having my kids on the premises, the only thing we were told to do was to run. People ducking under trailers locking their self in their trailers.”

Mullenax says she was with her young daughter and several other children when she had to pick them up and start running.

“We were standing in the line for the Mega Drop. I saw people running and then after it was my turn to get on and then I heard the gunshots. And then my mama’s friend pulled me off the ride and jumped over the railings. And they just started blaring these sirens it was really scary,” Mullenax’s daughter said.

When asked to describe what the gunshot sounded like this is what the young girl said, “No it wasn’t like a firecracker it was like an actual gun it was really loud.”

Executive Director Josh Woods is standing firm behind the statement he gave Saturday night...that there were no shots fired.

“Obviously we had a disruptive crowd and we had to close early and unfortunately last night we had to close early just due to some disruption on the midway,” Woods said. “But the reports, or the alleged reports, those are untrue and we stand by that. Again, we’re the place where we want folks to come and have a safe time.”

Shane Duke says he also attended the fair Saturday night.

Duke says he was told by an employee that there was a shooter on the property and he had to leave.

“He said we’re shutting the fair down that there was an active shooter and I went active shooter? I didn’t hear any gunshots. I didn’t hear any sirens, nothing like that,” Duke said. “I go up to go talk to someone about a refund. He gave my seven free passes said they couldn’t issue a refund and that teenagers will teenage and that there was a shooter and that we were to leave.”

We’re told by MPD that they haven’t seen any videos of disruptive behavior that broke out last night.

Officials say any further details about what happened at The Grounds will be discussed Monday.

