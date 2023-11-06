Advertise With Us
Monroeville man dies in weekend crash

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Monroeville man.

According to ALEA, Kenneth Naki Lee, 34, was fatally injured when the 1990 GMC S15 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Lee was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred Monroe County 5, approximately 11 miles south of Repton city limits, in Monroe County.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

