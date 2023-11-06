Okaloosa County SO: Deputy involved in fatal shooting during domestic call

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting this morning in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a domestic-related incident involving threats at a townhome in the Wright area around 6:30 this morning encountered the suspect inside the residence, the agency said. According to the OCSO, the male suspect fired at least one shot at a deputy and a deputy returned fire. The suspect died at the scene.

Both deputies who responded are safe, as well as the homeowner who had placed the 911 call for help, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending the results of an investigation.

The OCSI said additional details will be forthcoming.

