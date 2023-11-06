Advertise With Us
Hire One

Outgoing Alabama Secretary of Commerce reflects on time in office

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is reflecting on his 12 years in office.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is reflecting on his 12 years in office. Canfield says they’ve changed the trajectory of Alabama’s economy under his leadership.

Canfield was appointed as the director of the Alabama Development Office in 2011. The office rebranded to the Department of Commerce, which Canfield led for 12 years before deciding to step down.

“There are opportunities for people to come into this role to bring new ideas like I did,” he said.

Canfield represented Alabama’s business and trade in over 30 countries and oversaw the recruitment of multiple companies to Alabama.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne moved their defense headquarters from California to the state of Alabama,” he said. “Every time I mention one, I leave 100 out.”

Most recently, he championed an economic incentive package, known as “The Game Plan,” which was signed into law in 2023. The plan renewed large business incentives to attract new companies. It also funds the creation of industry-ready sites and focuses on supporting underrepresented businesses in rural areas.

“We’re creating and attracting the types of investment and the types of companies that are providing Alabamians higher wages,” said Canfield.

While he’s stepping away, Canfield says he will still be cheering on everything Made in Alabama.

“They might not find us on a map, but they darn sure have heard of us,” he said.

Canfield will officially step down at the end of 2023 and work in the private sector. He didn’t name a specific company.

His successor is Ellen McNair, a Montgomery County economic leader. His advice to her is to be herself.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

An attorney representing the woman's family believes there’s more to uncover.
Archbishop Thomas Rodi keeping quiet after Alex Crow’s case closes
Both charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
MPD: Woman finds 2 people and a dog inside her car at Providence Hospital
The new pay rate will go into effect after the next municipal election.
Daphne City Council approves $50,000 raise for mayor
Hundreds of volunteers showed up to fill 1,300 boxes with all the fixings for a traditional...
Volunteers turn out for Prodisee Pantry’s Thanksgiving boxing day
Police say a homeowner showed an officer surveillance video of a man and a woman taking mail...
Wilmer man accused of stealing mail in west Mobile neighborhood