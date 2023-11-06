Part of CR 55 in Loxley to close Monday for drainage improvements

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A major road closure lasting several month is set to begin Monday morning in Loxley.

A portion of County Road 55 between Lakeway Drive and Barlow Road will be impassable to through-traffic starting at 8 a.m.

The Baldwin County Highway Department says drainage improvements are being made in the area.

The work is expected to be completed by Feb. 6, 2024.

