Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Mobile over weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross Interstate 65 on foot, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was just before 9 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a male pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on northbound I-65, just north of Airport Boulevard. Preliminary investigation findings indicate that the driver was traveling in the center lane of northbound I-65, police said.

Police said the pedestrian attempted to cross the interstate and was fatally struck by the vehicle. The driver, who was not impaired, remained at the scene, police said.

The MPD said the victim’s identity will be disclosed once the next of kin has been notified. This incident is currently under ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.