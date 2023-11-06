Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Mobile over weekend

(KFDA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross Interstate 65 on foot, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was just before 9 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a male pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on northbound I-65, just north of Airport Boulevard.  Preliminary investigation findings indicate that the driver was traveling in the center lane of northbound I-65, police said. 

Police said the pedestrian attempted to cross the interstate and was fatally struck by the vehicle. The driver, who was not impaired, remained at the scene, police said.

The MPD said the victim’s identity will be disclosed once the next of kin has been notified. This incident is currently under ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Okaloosa County SO: Deputy involved in fatal shooting during domestic call
Bank blasts Prichard water bank accuses its lawyers of wanting to ‘relitigate’ judge’s order
Bank blasts Prichard water board, accuses its lawyers of wanting to ‘relitigate’ judge’s order
Alex Crow
Archdiocese of Mobile releases statement about reported return to Mobile area of former priest and teen
Veterans Day events on Friday in Mobile area
Veterans Day events on Friday in Mobile area