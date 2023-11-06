Advertise With Us
Hire One

Power Swabs for a whiter smile

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want whiter teeth in five minutes, Power Swabs is just what you need. Whiter teeth can help you look younger, healthier and more confident. If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, red wine or smoking, Power Swabs can help you whiten your teeth in just minutes. By using Power Swabs, you can have an average of two shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes, and six shades whiter in 7 days.

Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns and veneers. On average, you can expect two shades whiter teeth after the first use. For more information, visit their website!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Hottest and coolest toys for the holiday season
Hottest and coolest toys for the holiday season
Mobile County Commission urges residents to participate in Operation Green Light
Mobile County Commission urges residents to participate in Operation Green Light
Classes with Coastal Makers
Classes with Coastal Makers
Budgeting for the holidays
Budgeting for the holidays