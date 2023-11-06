Temperatures remain above average

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures stay way above average this week with highs in the mid to low 80s each afternoon and no rain for now. Our sky goes partly to mostly cloudy today, but no rain will show up yet. Morning temps are about to creep up though as humidity start to rise. We’ll drop into the mid 50s tonight and then we’ll stay in the 60s for morning temps by the end of the week. The good news is that we may FINALLY see some beneficial rain back on the Gulf Coast by Friday. Hopefully many of you will see some good rain totals cause we need them. Deficits are almost a FOOT. We see cooler air returning for the Veterans Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.