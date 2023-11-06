Warm week continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday will be very similar to what we saw today. We will start with pleasntly cool temps in the mid to lower 50s. Then we will warm up quickly under sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year. It will also continue to remain dry, with no rain chances.

Wednesday and Thursday will essentially be the same.Most of our area is now in a Level 4 Extreme drought that will continue to worsen this week.

The good news though, is that there will be a decent rain chance Friday as a front moves through. We need whatever we can get.

Tropics: Have gone quiet for now.

