Advertise With Us
Hire One

Warm week continues

By Matt Barrentine
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday will be very similar to what we saw today. We will start with pleasntly cool temps in the mid to lower 50s. Then we will warm up quickly under sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year. It will also continue to remain dry, with no rain chances.

Wednesday and Thursday will essentially be the same.Most of our area is now in a Level 4 Extreme drought that will continue to worsen this week.

The good news though, is that there will be a decent rain chance Friday as a front moves through. We need whatever we can get.

Tropics: Have gone quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

Warm week continues
Warm week continues
Temperatures remain above average
Temperatures remain above average
Cool and crisp morning, then warming up
Cool and crisp morning, then warming up
Weather Outlook
Sunny skies this weekend