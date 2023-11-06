Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman accused of embezzling property owners association funds

Investigators said the theft took place over a three-year period.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores police have arrested the Craft Farms Property Owners Association manager on theft charges.

Investigators said 54-year-old Angela Mitchell embezzled $40,000 over a three-year period.

According to detectives, Mitchell overcharged the association for overtime and health insurance reimbursements, and used the property association’s debit card to pay for personal items and bills.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.
Filming to shut down part of Dauphin Street, some side streets in downtown Mobile on Tuesday
The first home has been renovated and completed, and it only took 30 days.
Forgotten neighborhood in Prichard set to become a community for homeless veterans
The work is expected to be completed by Feb. 6, 2024.
Part of CR 55 in Loxley for close Monday for drainage improvements
The first home has been renovated and completed, and it only took 30 days.
Forgotten neighborhood in Prichard set to become a community for homeless veterans