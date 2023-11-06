Woman accused of embezzling property owners association funds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores police have arrested the Craft Farms Property Owners Association manager on theft charges.

Investigators said 54-year-old Angela Mitchell embezzled $40,000 over a three-year period.

According to detectives, Mitchell overcharged the association for overtime and health insurance reimbursements, and used the property association’s debit card to pay for personal items and bills.

