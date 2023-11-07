Advertise With Us
Hire One

3 die from carbon monoxide poisoning after generator left running while sleeping

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this week in Missouri. (Source: KCTV)
By Nydja Hood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say three people died earlier this week from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, it all started from a power generator running inside a home early Monday morning.

Two men and a teenage boy were found dead inside the home. They were identified as 42-year-old Alex Solsa Silvia, 34-year-old Santos Ortiz-Acosta, and 14-year-old Elvin Romero.

Fire chief Michael Hopkins said since the victims were sleeping, they likely didn’t notice symptoms like nausea, dizziness or shortness of breath that would indicate they were overexposed to carbon monoxide.

He urged others not to make the same mistake.

“You’re playing a dangerous game if you’re running any sort of gas-powered engine indoors or in a confined space,” Hopkins said. “If you’re already sleeping and being exposed to high dose carbon monoxide, you’re just not going to wake up.”

According to Hopkins, power generators should be operated outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Fire officials said they typically see a rise in carbon monoxide calls this time of year as people turn on their furnaces and burners to heat their homes.

“If you’re going to use your stove for heat, which we do not recommend, but if you are, make sure it’s ventilated and then make sure it’s completely off when you’re done using it,” Hopkins said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

An autopsy determined the 69-year-old man suffered head trauma.
Man dies after injury in Israel-Hamas protests
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Bear swipes Taco Bell delivery from family’s front porch
Arturo Bejar, former Facebook employee and consultant for Instagram, testifies before the...
A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress