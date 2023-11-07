Advertise With Us
Alabama farmers feeling effects of drought

Alabama is facing an extreme drought, and the state’s agriculture industry is taking a hit.
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From north Alabama to Mobile, Alabama is facing an extreme drought, and the state’s agriculture industry is taking the hit.

According to a nationwide monitor, parts of central Alabama are in a moderate or severe drought, affecting farmers’ livelihoods.

Peanut farmers are seeing one of the worst harvest in years, followed closely by fruit farmers in Chilton County.

As a whole, cattle farmers are also in need of hay and are receiving transported feed to get by. State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate says to make ends meet, cattle farmers are receiving hay from those in and out of state who have extra.

“Grass is dried up. They weren’t able to cut enough hay,” said Pate.

Pate said his department was able to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation to relax some of the hauling requirements so drivers can haul more hay to those in need.

The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funds to impacted farmers. Cattle farmers can apply for compensation through their farm service office.

However, Pate said he hopes in the future that farmers will look into irrigation systems to lessen the effects of future droughts.

Click here for more information from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries..

