Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama lawmaker proposes bill to require age verification for porn sites

Monitoring what kids do online is something lawmakers want to make easier for parents.
Monitoring what kids do online is something lawmakers want to make easier for parents.(N/A)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monitoring what kids do online is something lawmakers want to make easier for parents. That’s why they’ve proposed a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would block pornographic sites from anyone under 18 years old.

Rep. Ben Robbins, R-Talladega County, plans to sponsor a bill that will require someone to verify their age using a photo ID in order to access sites that offer pornographic material.

“The younger you are when you view pornographic material, it tends to make you have unhealthy views of a sexual relationship and what that actually looks like,” said Robbins.

His bill will require companies to register with the state as adult content distributors. It will also create additional state taxes for items sold on pornographic websites, and tax memberships Alabamians purchase through a site. The money will be allocated for mental health services in the state. Lastly, the bill will require distributors to have written consent from people who are posted on the site.

Louisiana, Texas, and Utah have similar laws. Each state faces ongoing lawsuits from the Free Speech Coalition because of them.

“It punishes legal and compliance sites and encourages the growth of illegal sites,” said Mike Stabile with the Coalition.

Stabile says requiring a photo ID to enter a website violates the constitutional First Amendment right to freedom of speech and of expression.

“The adult industry is often the canary in the coal mine of free speech,” said Stabile.

“It’s in no way restricting speech or expression,” said Robbins. “All we’re doing is modernizing what we’re already doing in the real world for the virtual world.”

Opponents of the bill say there are other ways to keep kids from accessing pornographic material online.

“Filters that come with your phone. There are free filters that come with your laptop, they are very easy to turn on. And they’re much more effective because you can’t get around them with a VPN,” said Stabile.

Robbins is optimistic his bill will become a law. If it does, the Free Speech Coalition is prepared to take the state to court.

This bill was introduced late during the last legislative session, which did not give the bill enough time to make it out of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report
Mobile Police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair
Mobile police officials, attendees give conflicting reports on cause of chaos at fair

Latest News

NEST of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
N.E.S.T. of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
Teen charged with giving fatal dose of fentanyl to MGM student denied youthful offender
Mobile teen to be tried as adult in overdose that claimed life of Mary G. Montgomery student
NEST of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
NEST of Mobile luncheon draws big crowd
Teen charged with giving fatal dose of fentanyl to MGM student denied youthful offender
Teen charged with giving fatal dose of fentanyl to MGM student denied youthful offender