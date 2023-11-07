Archbishop Thomas Rodi keeping quiet after Alex Crow’s case closes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are breaking details concerning Mobile Priest Alex Crow and his relationship with a McGill-Toolen graduate.

Crow and the 18-year-old went to Italy back in July. Monday, they are back in Mobile, and the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said there will be no criminal charges against Crow. They said young woman is refusing to talk and that means case closed.

Keith Blackwood’s statement reads in part:

Back in July, the two left the country after news broke of their relationship.

According to attorney Christine Hernandez, who represents the young woman’s family, Crow started grooming the young woman during her sophomore year at McGill-Toolen where Crow frequently interacted with students.

Hernandez said there has been limited contact between the young woman and her parents since her return. She added the young woman and Crow are currently staying together.

Hernandez believed there’s more to uncover.

“I do believe there is some information from some people at Corpus Christi about this, and some other individuals in the Archdiocese,” said Hernandez. “It’s just a matter if they will be able to speak or not, or if the Archdiocese will have complete control over all their employees.”

The Mobile Archdiocese released a statement this morning before the district attorney’s office said the case had been closed.

It reads in part:

FOX10 News has repeatedly asked to interview Archbishop Rodi, but he’s declined, and instead released prepared statements on YouTube, saying he was limited in what he could say because of the investigation.

“The Archdiocese does not in any way wish to imperil and active criminal investigation,” said Archbishop Rodi.

Hopefully the Archbishop will answer questions now that the investigation is closed.

FOX10 News also reached out to attorney Buzz Jordan who is representing the young woman. We have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.