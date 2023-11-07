Arrest warrant issued for mother who allegedly gave her child edible drugs
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned that Chickasaw police are looking for a woman who gave her child gummies laced with drugs.
Investigators said the student took them to a high school football game.
A warrant for the woman’s arrest was issued on two misdemeanor charges. Until she is arrested, police aren’t releasing her name.
At least three students were rushed to a local hospital in October after eating the edibles. According to Chickasaw police, the gummies were laced with THC -- the active ingredient of marijuana.
All three students have recovered.
