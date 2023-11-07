Advertise With Us
Baldwin EMC Power of Giving Blood Drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC will once again host its annual Power of Giving blood drive on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at headquarters office on Highway 59 in Summerdale.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., representatives from LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be set up at the Summerdale office to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Additionally, they will be accepting donations for the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

Click here for more information.

