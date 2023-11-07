Advertise With Us
City of Mobile releases finalists for new electric garbage truck name

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile asked and hundreds of you responded.

The city rolled out its first electric garbage truck late last month and officials asked for help in naming it.

Here are the finalists:

-Gary the Garbage Truck

-Watts That Smell

-Lightning McClean

-Sparky

-Mardi Grime

-Optimus Grime

Click here to vote for your favorite name.

