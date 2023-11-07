City of Mobile releases finalists for new electric garbage truck name

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile asked and hundreds of you responded.

The city rolled out its first electric garbage truck late last month and officials asked for help in naming it.

Here are the finalists:

-Gary the Garbage Truck

-Watts That Smell

-Lightning McClean

-Sparky

-Mardi Grime

-Optimus Grime

