Daphne City Council approves $50,000 raise for mayor

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a big raise for the next mayor.

Starting after the city’s next municipal election in 2025, the mayor will be paid $125,000 a year — a $50,000 raise from what Mayor Robin Lejeune is making now.

Lejeune said Daphne’s population has grown to nearly 30,000 thousand and the city’s budget is $50 million.

He also said the mayor’s salary has not been adjusted since 2008.

