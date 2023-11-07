Doing Good: Free dementia workshop at the Ben May Main Library

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your brains ready to learn how to live with all forms of Dementia. An informative FREE workshop will be held by professionals on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 9am – 1pm at the Ben May Library, 701 Government Blvd. Space is limited so please RSVP to 251-445-4204.

CEUs or Continued Education Units will be given out to professionals.

At this workshop you will learn “LONG TERM CARE/ESTATE PLANNING FOR DEMENTIA” by the Ladd Firm; “HOSPICE AND DEMENTIA” by Community Hospice; and since it is open enrollment “EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT” by Melody Westbrook.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.