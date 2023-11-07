Dry days ahead, but rain in the long-range outlook

(WALA) - Warm temperatures and rain-free conditions will continue for the next few days before our next weather system rolls in on Friday, bringing some much-needed rain. Much of the area is experiencing severe drought, with a 12-inch rainfall deficit at Mobile Regional Airport so far this year. We are eagerly anticipating the arrival of much-needed rain at the end of this week. Southerly flow will return midweek, followed by a more unsettled pattern on Friday and beyond.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

Dry conditions will persist for now, with humidity slowly returning to the area. The main things you will notice over the next few days will be warm afternoons and foggy mornings. We are monitoring the potential for patchy dense fog on Monday night and Tuesday night. Make sure to have the FOX10 weather app downloaded so you can be alerted first if a dense fog advisory is issued.

Given the warm temperatures, the beach may still be on your mind! The surf at the beach is around 1 foot and the rip current risk is low. However, please note that the water temperature has sharply fallen into the 60s!

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND:

Our next weathermaker is on the way and will likely bring a significant change with rain on Friday. This system will bring showers and steady rain during the day, followed by a cold front. The front will bring cool and cloudy conditions with a chance of a few showers for the weekend. Currently, we are anticipating around a 30% chance of showers on both Veterans Day and Sunday.

