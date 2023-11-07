Advertise With Us
Fairhope Film Festival returns

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 11th Anniversary

November 9 – 12th, 2022

Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.

With panels moderated by industry insiders, the Fairhope Film Festival is a true film lover’s festival. These films are all finalists at other film festivals, and most have never been seen at your local multiplex.

For more information visit their website at: fairhopefilmfestival.org

