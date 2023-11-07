Fairhope Film Festival returns
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 11th Anniversary
November 9 – 12th, 2022
Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.
With panels moderated by industry insiders, the Fairhope Film Festival is a true film lover’s festival. These films are all finalists at other film festivals, and most have never been seen at your local multiplex.
For more information visit their website at: fairhopefilmfestival.org
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.