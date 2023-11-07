Gourmet Goodies counting down to Mardi Gras with king cakes
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is less than 100 days away and Gourmet Goodies is counting down to the celebration.
The one-stop shop for meals and sweet treats is now selling king cakes and king cake bombs.
Owner Laura Stafford says king cakes must be pre-ordered and king cake bombs will be available daily until they sell out.
King cakes:
- Crawfish
- Cream cheese
- Alabama sweet heat
- Strawberry
- Banana
- Caramel Praline w/nuts
For more details and to pre-order, visit Gourmet Goodies on Facebook.
According to Facebook, Gourmet Goodies is located at 1539 US-98 Suite 302 in Daphne.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.