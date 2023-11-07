Gourmet Goodies counting down to Mardi Gras with king cakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is less than 100 days away and Gourmet Goodies is counting down to the celebration.

The one-stop shop for meals and sweet treats is now selling king cakes and king cake bombs.

Owner Laura Stafford says king cakes must be pre-ordered and king cake bombs will be available daily until they sell out.

King cakes:

Crawfish

Cream cheese

Alabama sweet heat

Strawberry

Banana

Caramel Praline w/nuts

For more details and to pre-order, visit Gourmet Goodies on Facebook.

According to Facebook, Gourmet Goodies is located at 1539 US-98 Suite 302 in Daphne.

