Gourmet Goodies counting down to Mardi Gras with king cakes

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is less than 100 days away and Gourmet Goodies is counting down to the celebration.

The one-stop shop for meals and sweet treats is now selling king cakes and king cake bombs.

Owner Laura Stafford says king cakes must be pre-ordered and king cake bombs will be available daily until they sell out.

King cakes:

  • Crawfish
  • Cream cheese
  • Alabama sweet heat
  • Strawberry
  • Banana
  • Caramel Praline w/nuts

For more details and to pre-order, visit Gourmet Goodies on Facebook.

According to Facebook, Gourmet Goodies is located at 1539 US-98 Suite 302 in Daphne.

