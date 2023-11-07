Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gulf State Park pier to close Sunday for repairs

The work is to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf State Park pier will close at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, so work can begin to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020.

The pier will remain closed during the renovation process.

The repairs include rebuilding a 200-foot section of the pier that collapsed during the storm.

The pier is expected to reopen to the public in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greater Gulf State Fair was shut down early Saturday night in response to “disruptive...
Greater Gulf State Fair shut down early Saturday night due to ‘disruptive behavior’
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Cedric Cortez Williams, left, and Jerome Marquis Williams
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

Latest News

A section of Dauphin Street will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, Nov. 7th for filming of a...
Section of Dauphin Street to be closed Tuesday for movie filming
The work is to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020.
Gulf State Park pier to close Sunday for repairs
Proceeds from the event will help The Lighthouse continue its mission of helping victims of...
The Lighthouse to hold 23rd Annual Sunset Supper
The city is installing a new traffic light control box at the intersection of Fairhope Avenue...
Traffic signal work underway in downtown Fairhope