Gulf State Park pier to close Sunday for repairs

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf State Park pier will close at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, so work can begin to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Sally in 2020.

The pier will remain closed during the renovation process.

The repairs include rebuilding a 200-foot section of the pier that collapsed during the storm.

The pier is expected to reopen to the public in the summer of 2024.

