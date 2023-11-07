Highs will reach the middle 80s

(WALA) - Things will be warm again today with temps remaining above average. Temperatures will soar to the mid 80s again this afternoon. The sky will be sunnier than it was yesterday with that thick cloud deck showing up yesterday afternoon. Mornings are warming up as moisture levels rise. Expect mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Thursday mornings with 60s on Friday morning. We could get our best rain chance in a while on Friday but we have a LONG ways to go to get relief from the drought. Hopefully many spots will get a good supply of rain. Temps will get cooler with lower rain chances for Veterans Day weekend. Expect weekend highs to the low 70s.

