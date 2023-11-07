Advertise With Us
The Lighthouse to hold 23rd Annual Sunset Supper

Proceeds from the event will help The Lighthouse continue its mission of helping victims of...
Proceeds from the event will help The Lighthouse continue its mission of helping victims of domestic and sexual violence.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Lighthouse -- which serves victims of domestic violence, their children, and adult victims of sexual violence in Baldwin County -- is set to hold one of its major fundraisers of the year.

This Thursday -- November 9th -- they’re hosting the 23rd Annual Sunset Supper -- from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Spanish Fort Community Center.

There will be food, drinks, live music, both a live and silent auction. All of the money raised goes to help the Lighthouse with its continued mission throughout the year.

Click here for more information on how to purchase tickets.

The agency opened its doors in 1994 and offers a full range of services including a 24-hour crisis line, individual and group counseling, case management, court advocacy services, transitional housing, advocacy for children, prevention education, and safe and secure shelter for those in danger and have nowhere else to go.

The Lighthouse is committed to providing support, preventing violence, and promoting justice for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault. The Lighthouse employs 14 individuals, including counselors, social workers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Conecuh Counties.

The Lighthouse is a non-discriminatory, equal opportunity agency, partially supported by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, Victims of Crime Act, Violence Against Women Act, Department of Public Health, Monroe County United Way, and the Baldwin County United Way. The Lighthouse is a member in good standing of the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Alabama Coalition Against Sexual Violence.

The Lighthouse serves more than 1,400 adults and children from Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Conecuh Counties each year with a variety of issues related to domestic violence and sexual assault and reaches more than 12,000 students each year with anti-violence educational information.

