Man gets 2 life terms plus 35 years for child abuse, child sex abuse

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge has sentenced a man to two consecutive life prison terms plus an additional 35 years after a jury found him guilty of multiple child abuse and child sexual abuse charges, the Florida’s State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit announced this week.

The Escambia County jury on Nov. 1 convicted Robert Joel Cota of sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years of age, sexual battery while in position of custodial authority, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Cota had been sexually abusing a minor for a period of three years, when the victim was ages 11 through age 14. When law enforcement made contact with the victim, they found that the victim also had extensive bruising, scars and marks from months of physical abuse at the Cota’s hands, court documents revealed.

At the trial, Cota admitted to hitting the victim with belts, cords and automobile parts, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the prison sentence issued by Circuit Court Judge Coleman Robinson, Cota was also designated a sexual predator.

