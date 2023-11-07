Man robbed while dropping off athletic equipment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was robbed while dropping off athletic equipment for the suspect’s son, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said the victim filed a robbery report on Oct. 30 claiming he had visited the suspects apartment the night before to drop athletic equipment off for the suspect’s son.

Upon arrival, the victim exited the vehicle and the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim empty his pockets to which the victim complied, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect fled and on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Curtis Jackson, 29, voluntarily turned himself in as the suspect and is charged with first-degree robbery.

